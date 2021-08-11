Advertisement

North Bay Haven Charter Academy approval denied for new building

By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The North Bay Haven Charter Academy asked the Lynn Haven City Commission for approval to build a new marine science and administration building on Tuesday.

According to school officials, there are a few classes that are currently in temporary pod-style classrooms that would not be safe for students in the case of a storm.

The proposed building would be two stories and have 6 classrooms along with administrative offices.

The Lynn Haven City Commissioners did not approve the item due to traffic concerns for the area.

Mayor Jesse Nelson said,” I think they decided not to vote for it or not to second the motion on it for moving it forward with approval because of those concerns as it relates to traffic.”

Commissioner Brandon Aldridge said he did not agree with the decision to not vote on the motion.

“I know there are some traffic issues on 390,” Aldridge said, “But we as a board cannot just shut down development due to traffic and wait for the state to extend 390 because that could take a decade.”

Mayor Nelson said the school can come back and ask for approval again. Commissioners suggested in the meeting to request approval closer to summer.

