One dead, housefire in Bayou George overnight

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fire happened overnight in Bayou George around 4 a.m. and one person is dead.

Officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said it’s an ongoing investigation. They have confirmed to us that one man is dead, but have not said whether he died from the fire or other causes.

They also did not confirm if the man was in the house at the time of the fire.

