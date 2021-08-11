Advertisement

One dead, housefire in Bayou George overnight

A fire happened overnight in Bayou George around 4 a.m. and one person is dead.
A fire happened overnight in Bayou George around 4 a.m. and one person is dead.(VNL)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fire happened overnight in Bayou George around 4 a.m. and one person is dead.

Officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said it’s an ongoing investigation. They have confirmed to us that one man is dead, but have not said whether he died from the fire or other causes.

They also did not confirm if the man was in the house at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Manager Drew Whitman denies permit for Gulf Coast Jam's September dates.
PCB officials cancel, deny, conditional deny many end of summer events
Philip Colvin, 48, was a devoted husband and dedicated father to four sons. He passed away...
Local family shares a message after a loved one dies of COVID-19
The latest numbers from the Florida Health Department show COVID-19 cases are still on the rise.
COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Bay County
PCPD are asking for help identifying the two women captured on surveillance video.
Porch pirates steal from homes in Panama City
City Manager Drew Whitman denies permit for Gulf Coast Jam's September dates.
Gulf Coast Jam new dates announced

Latest News

The heat continues here in the panhandle w/an eye on the tropics
Wednesday Evening Forecast
A fire destroyed several homes in Watersound
Watersound fire pictures and videos
One Florida school district has started the school year under a mask mandate while some...
Mask Backtrack PKG
The Friends of Ron DeSantis committee raised more than $4.2 million in July.
Race to raise cash heats up ahead of 2022 Gubernatorial Race