Advertisement

Plans for a new sports complex in DeFuniak Springs

Board approves to look for land in DeFuniak Springs to build a sports complex.
Board approves to look for land in DeFuniak Springs to build a sports complex.(WJHG)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As more people are moving to Walton County, the infrastructure has to keep up.

At the Walton County Commission meeting Tuesday evening the board approved to look for land to DeFuniak Springs to build a sports complex. The city does not currently have one.

Commissioner Danny Glidewell says their plans are to put the sports complex across from the DeFuniak Springs Little League.

Glidewell says the addition of this sports complex will for the first time give DeFuniak Springs the ability to have travel ball tournaments and district and state tournaments in the city.

“That’s an economic driver for our communities so if you have those size fields and that size complex you can have tournaments which generate a good deal of economic activity and DeFuniak Springs needs some additional economic activity,” Glidewell said.

The board also voted on Tuesday to start looking for land in Argyle to build a community center there.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Manager Drew Whitman denies permit for Gulf Coast Jam's September dates.
PCB officials cancel, deny, conditional deny many end of summer events
Philip Colvin, 48, was a devoted husband and dedicated father to four sons. He passed away...
Local family shares a message after a loved one dies of COVID-19
The latest numbers from the Florida Health Department show COVID-19 cases are still on the rise.
COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Bay County
PCPD are asking for help identifying the two women captured on surveillance video.
Porch pirates steal from homes in Panama City
City Manager Drew Whitman denies permit for Gulf Coast Jam's September dates.
Gulf Coast Jam new dates announced

Latest News

Pictures from the first day of school
First day of school pictures
Callaway Mayor Pamn Henderson says this decision allows the city to fall in line with the rest...
Callaway Commissioners pass a motion to allow earlier alcohol sales
Some major changes will soon be taking place in Callaway as the city looks to increase its...
Callaway looks to expand housing options
Some of St. Andrews' parking spots may soon be pay-to-park.
St. Andrews Considering Possible Pay-to-Park Spots
The Lynn Haven City Commission has voted to have the mayor pro tem alternate in May of every...
Lynn Haven Mayor Pro Tem Plan Approved