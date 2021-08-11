Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Scattered storms are in the forecast with more heat and humidity over Northwest Florida in the days ahead. For tonight the storms will fizzle and it will be warm and humid w/lows in the mid to upper 70s. On Wednesday we will see more of the same w/highs in the 80s (beaches) and 90s (inland). Feels like temps will reach 100+. Rain chances will be around 40%. The same forecast should carry through the rest of the week. By the weekend a named storm could be moving into the Gulf of Mexico. It is too early to say how strong or where it might be specifically, but the possibility exists to see tropical impacts late this weekend or early next week.

