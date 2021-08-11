Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone! There’s not much change to the day in and day out forecast from what we’ve seen previous days this week.

It’s a quiet start for most on radar this morning with a bit of cloud cover passing through and a few stray showers near the Forgotten Coast. We’ll see a few coastal showers possible early on this morning. The better chance for a widely scattered storm is in the afternoon.

Otherwise, we’re off to another summery start with temperatures and dew points in the mid 70s giving us a warm and humid feel. We’ll see a hot, humid, summery afternoon as well with highs reaching the 90s panhandle wide. Feels like temperatures will push 100-105° this afternoon.

That will be enough heat and humidity to create a few scattered storms in the afternoon through daytime heating and the sea breeze. These storms will be scattered and hit or miss in nature. A few may start up near the coast in the midday. But most will develop inland in the afternoon and early evening where a few could make their way to the coast.

We don’t see a change in this pattern through the rest of the week and start of the weekend. But our pattern change may come from something Tropical heading into Sunday and early next week...

Tropical Update...

Tropical Storm Fred is heading toward the Dominican Republic over the next 24hrs. That mountainous island, dry air, and shear will likely disrupt the circulation of this system, and we’ll likely see it briefly weaken. However, as it returns to the warm waters between Cuba and the Turks on a northwesterly track, we should see it regain it’s tropical storm strength.

Whatever, interaction this storm has with Cuba or possibly South Florida later this week will be the determinant factor into this storms intensity in the long range forecast. By Saturday, the storm system will be near the Florida Keys and likely to emerge into the Eastern Gulf near the Florida Peninsula.

While the Panhandle is in the cone of uncertainty in the long range forecast, it is important to denote the average forecast error 5 days out in a tropical forecast can be up to 200mi. So for the time being, we need to continue to closely monitor how the storm navigates the Caribbean Islands through the late week, as any potential impacts to NWFL wouldn’t be felt until late Sunday or Monday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloud to partly sunny with a scattered storm possible. Highs today top out in the low to mid 90s with a heat index from 100-105°. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps the same summery setup all week long.

