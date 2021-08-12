Advertisement

Ascension Sacred Heart seeing record increase in COVID hospitalizations

Is the first hospital in Bay County to receive COVID vaccine.
Is the first hospital in Bay County to receive COVID vaccine.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE)

(Aug. 11, 2021 -- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, like other hospitals across Northwest Florida, has seen a rapid spike in hospitalizations due to the spread of the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19. The hospitals in the Panhandle are currently treating more COVID-19 patients than at any time during the prior two surges of the virus.

In the Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals in Miramar Beach, Panama City and Port St. Joe, there are a total of 134 patients sickened by COVID-19. That is up 18 percent from a week ago, and it is 10 times higher than it was on July 1.

“Safe and timely access to essential care is vitally important, and the safety of our patients and staff remains our top priority,” said Henry Stovall, regional president of Ascension Sacred Heart’s hospitals in Miramar Beach, Panama City and Port St. Joe. “Our Bay hospital is very busy and our staff is stretched in dealing with the ongoing influx of patients with COVID-19, but our dedicated teams are providing excellent care. We are still performing surgeries and procedures our patients need urgently or in an emergency. At the same time, we’re utilizing all of our invaluable staffing resources and personnel in the most appropriate and effective manner to ensure care for every patient.”

Within Ascension Sacred Heart’s hospitals, 94 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients have not been vaccinated. With the spread of the delta variant of the virus, we also have found that the disease is impacting younger patients. The average age of patients has dropped into the low 40s, which means many patients in their 20s and 30s are getting very sick. We are seeing fewer patients over 65 because most of those people have been vaccinated. “The current surge is a public health crisis that we hoped would never happen, but the community needs to know that COVID-19 is hitting this community hard,” Stovall said. “The surge has put great pressure on our hospitals, emergency departments and healthcare professionals.

Our healthcare workers need the community’s support to stop this surge now.

Most Read

A fire destroyed several homes in Watersound in South Walton on 30a.
Watersound fire pictures and videos
City Manager Drew Whitman denies permit for Gulf Coast Jam's September dates.
PCB officials cancel, deny, conditional deny many end of summer events
Philip Colvin, 48, was a devoted husband and dedicated father to four sons. He passed away...
Local family shares a message after a loved one dies of COVID-19
The latest numbers from the Florida Health Department show COVID-19 cases are still on the rise.
COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Bay County

Latest News

S.R.3900 WIDENING PROJECT
Mowat Street level crosswalk closed
Almost two years after Hurricane Michael, Ascension Sacred Heart is opening a new rehab center...
New Ascension Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center
A group of doctors is calling on Florida's Governor to mandate wearing face masks in public as...
Doctors urge Governor DeSantis to require face masks
Precautionary boil water notice issued for portion of Panama City