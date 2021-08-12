Bay County EOC encourages preparing supplies ahead of Tropical Storm Fred

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Emergency Operations Center is monitoring Tropical Storm Fred.

Officials are saying it is too early to predict impacts to our area.

They do advise, however, you should be prepared.

People are encouraged to load up on items and supplies such as emergency meal kits, first aid kits, flashlights, and other equipment.

As a result of Hurricane Michael, FEMA changed its recommendations for emergency kits from a three-day supply to seven days.

EOC officials also encourage having an emergency plan and a way to safely evacuate.

”We know that tropical storms can intensify very quickly. Hurricane Michael was a tropical storm just three days before it struck Panama City and Bay County. So we need to be prepared just in case,” Brad Monroe, Bay County Chief of Emergency Services said.

Monroe says it’s way too early to talk about opening any shelters.

However, he does encourage the public to sign up for local emergency alerts and notifications at this website.

Citizens are encouraged to build a plan for all types of disasters on this website.

For more information on official up-to-date information from the Bay County EOC and Commission, follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

