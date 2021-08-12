Advertisement

Bay County one step closer with juvenile courthouse project

The Bay County Juvenile Justice System will soon be merged with the main Bay County Courthouse.
By Katie Bente
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Juvenile Justice System will soon be merged with the main Bay County Courthouse.

Wednesday morning, the Debt Committee agreed on a lender to help pay for the project. If approved, Truist Bank will loan the county up to $15 million.

Not only will it help with the courthouse expansion, but also with some renovations.

“So, there’s a lot of confusion whenever you have to go to either juvenile justice or to the regular courthouse. Which am I supposed to be at? So, this will make it basically a one-stop shop. Kind of like we have here at the government center,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said.

The proposal still needs to be approved by the board before moving forward.

The County still has not decided what will happen to the existing juvenile courthouse building. But the City of Panama City is interested in using it.

