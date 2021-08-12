Body of missing diver found in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The body of a missing diver has been found in Destin.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s officials said the 31-year-old man was an experienced free diver.

They said he was spearfishing near the Destin Pass Wednesday afternoon and witnesses said he went down and never came back up.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies helped look for him and eventually found him Thursday morning in about 75 feet of water near the reef.

Officials say there were no signs of trauma and they’re conducting an autopsy.

