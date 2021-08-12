Advertisement

Bonifay City Council addresses COVID outbreak

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Wednesday, Aug. 11, the Bonifay City Council held an emergency meeting to discuss a recent COVID-19 outbreak among city officials.

According to officials, one of the four people who work at City Hall on a consistent basis tested positive for COVID-19, meaning that two other people in the office have to quarantine as well, due to having not been vaccinated.

This leaves just one employee at City Hall, City Clerk Beverly Gilley. Since Gilley is currently on her own, officials have decided to close the lobby of City Hall and begin only utilizing the drive-thru window.

Not only are three City Hall employees in quarantine because of COVID-19, but so are several other city employees who work outside City Hall. For this reason, officials have decided to have several city buildings professionally cleaned in an attempt to keep everyone safe.

City officials also discussed whether to move forward with the back-to-school event that was to be held this Saturday at the parks and rec center in Bonifay. After some discussion, officials decided to let the event go on.

According to Vice Mayor Roger Brooks, signage will go up at the event encouraging people to wear masks and social distance.

Mayor of Bonifay James Sims said he is in contact with the Health Department and will be updating these procedures as necessary.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire destroyed several homes in Watersound in South Walton on 30a.
Watersound fire pictures and videos
City Manager Drew Whitman denies permit for Gulf Coast Jam's September dates.
PCB officials cancel, deny, conditional deny many end of summer events
Philip Colvin, 48, was a devoted husband and dedicated father to four sons. He passed away...
Local family shares a message after a loved one dies of COVID-19
The latest numbers from the Florida Health Department show COVID-19 cases are still on the rise.
COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Bay County
Is the first hospital in Bay County to receive COVID vaccine.
Ascension Sacred Heart seeing record increase in COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

As COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, hospitals have to think of new ways to combat the virus.
COVID on the Rise
Cash is flowing into the 2022 race for governor. More than 5 million in July alone.
Cash Advantage
With kids heading back to school and the sun setting in summer, some would think it's the time...
COVID, Storms, and Tourism
The Bay County Emergency Operations Center is monitoring Tropical Storm Fred and encouraging...
Bay County EOC Encourages Preparing Supplies ahead of Tropical Storm Fred
With the tropics threat and COVID cases on the rise, some might be wondering how tourism is...
PCB tourism up despite COVID surge and tropics heating up.