Flags at half-staff in honor of Bobby Bowden

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1994, file photo, Florida State University head football coach Bobby...
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1994, file photo, Florida State University head football coach Bobby Bowden, center, receives a congratulatory hug after FSU defeated Nebraska 18-16 in the Orange Bowl in Miami. Bowden, the folksy Hall of Fame coach who built Florida State into an unprecedented college football dynasty, has died. He was 91. Bobby's son, Terry, confirmed to The Associated Press that his father died at home in Tallahassee, Fla., surrounded by family early Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.(Source: AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis issued a memorandum on Thursday, August 12, 2021, in honor of long-time Florida State University Football Coach Bobby Bowden. All state flags should be lowered to half-staff in honor of the coach. The full memorandum sent to us by the Governor’s office reads:

“On Sunday, August 8, 2021, former Florida State University Head Football Coach Bobby Bowden passed away. Bowden was an impactful leader and empowered his players to be the same. He lived a remarkable life with a strong Christian foundation serving God’s purpose on and off the field. Bowden was the inaugural recipient of the Governor’s Medal of Freedom, the highest citizen award the Governor can give. He also holds recognition in the College Football Hall of Fame as of 2006. He will be remembered as one of the best coaches of all time, a legendary Floridian, and a man of God.

“To honor the memory of Bobby Bowden and his impact on our nation and state, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Leon County Courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida; the City Hall of Tallahassee, Florida; and the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Friday, August 13, 2021.”

