Inlet Beach fire leaves three houses burned to ground

INLET BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s nothing left of several homes in Inlet Beach after a fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened in the Watersound Beach Community affecting houses on Watch Tower Lane.

South Walton Fire District PIO Mackenzie Mcclintock tells us they received the call around three P.M. McClintock says three houses completely burned to the ground.

South Walton Fire Rescue, as well as Panama City Beach Fire and Walton County Fire, are still working to put out hotspots.

Officials said nearby homes on Yacht Pond Lane were damaged as well.

We’re told no one is hurt.

Fire officials say they’ll be working through the night.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

