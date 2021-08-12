Advertisement

Inlet Beach fire leaves three houses burned to ground

By Dani Travis
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INLET BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s nothing left of several homes in Inlet Beach after a fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened in the Watersound Beach Community affecting houses on Watch Tower Lane.

South Walton Fire District PIO Mackenzie Mcclintock tells us they received the call around three P.M. McClintock says three houses completely burned to the ground.

South Walton Fire Rescue, as well as Panama City Beach Fire and Walton County Fire, are still working to put out hotspots.

Officials said nearby homes on Yacht Pond Lane were damaged as well.

We’re told no one is hurt.

Fire officials say they’ll be working through the night.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire destroyed several homes in Watersound in South Walton on 30a.
Watersound fire pictures and videos
City Manager Drew Whitman denies permit for Gulf Coast Jam's September dates.
PCB officials cancel, deny, conditional deny many end of summer events
Philip Colvin, 48, was a devoted husband and dedicated father to four sons. He passed away...
Local family shares a message after a loved one dies of COVID-19
The latest numbers from the Florida Health Department show COVID-19 cases are still on the rise.
COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Bay County
Is the first hospital in Bay County to receive COVID vaccine.
Ascension Sacred Heart seeing record increase in COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

As COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, hospitals have to think of new ways to combat the virus.
COVID on the Rise
Cash is flowing into the 2022 race for governor. More than 5 million in July alone.
Cash Advantage
With kids heading back to school and the sun setting in summer, some would think it's the time...
COVID, Storms, and Tourism
The Bay County Emergency Operations Center is monitoring Tropical Storm Fred and encouraging...
Bay County EOC Encourages Preparing Supplies ahead of Tropical Storm Fred
With the tropics threat and COVID cases on the rise, some might be wondering how tourism is...
PCB tourism up despite COVID surge and tropics heating up.