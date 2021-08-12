Advertisement

Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (Gray News) - A California father confessed to killing his two young children after researching QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories that led him to believe they had “serpent DNA,” according to an FBI affidavit.

Matthew Taylor Coleman, a 40-year-old surf instructor, has been charged with killing his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter, the Associated Press reported.

Authorities say he took them to Rosarito, Mexico, and shot them with a spear gun because he thought they would become monsters.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Coleman was charged Wednesday with the foreign murder of U.S. nationals.

Prosecutors say Coleman drove them from Santa Barbara to Mexico over the weekend and killed them on Monday. Coleman told an FBI agent that he had been “enlightened” by conspiracy theories and received visions telling him his wife possessed serpent DNA and had passed it on to his kids, the affidavit stated.

He was detained at a San Diego border checkpoint on the way back. KEYT reported he was tracked down using a locator app on his phone.

The children’s mother, identified in reports only as A.C., said the father and the children left Saturday in the family’s van. She did not know where they were going and called the police when she could not reach him.

