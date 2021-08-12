Advertisement

MyPillow CEO says he was attacked at symposium

Lindell told attendees Thursday morning at an election fraud symposium that he’s hosting in the...
Lindell told attendees Thursday morning at an election fraud symposium that he’s hosting in the city where he was attacked at his hotel, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.(Source: Pool, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says he was attacked in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Wednesday night.

Lindell told attendees Thursday morning at an election fraud symposium that he’s hosting in the city that he was attacked at his hotel, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported. Lindell said he was in pain and he wants everyone to know about the evil in the world. He didn’t go into details about the incident.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press that officers took a report Thursday morning of an assault in a hotel located near the symposium. He said the assault allegedly took place at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. No one was taken to a hospital, Clemens said.

Clemens declined to identify the victim, citing Marsy’s Law, a state constitutional amendment that protects crime victims. He also declined to release the report, saying police reports are confidential under state law and declined further comment, citing an ongoing investigation.

Lindell announced the symposium in July, saying he hoped hundreds of “cyber-forensics experts” would attend and back up his claims that voting machines were hacked to flip votes for former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden in 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire destroyed several homes in Watersound in South Walton on 30a.
Watersound fire pictures and videos
The fire happened in the Watersound Beach Community affecting houses on Watch Tower Lane.
Inlet Beach fire leaves three houses burned to ground
A house fire broke out on North MacArthur Avenue in Panama City Wednesday night.
Panama City house fire leaves one dead
Philip Colvin, 48, was a devoted husband and dedicated father to four sons. He passed away...
Local family shares a message after a loved one dies of COVID-19
Is the first hospital in Bay County to receive COVID vaccine.
Ascension Sacred Heart seeing record increase in COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Texas State Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, wears running shoes as she filibusters Senate Bill...
Texas law enforcement enlisted to end Democrats’ holdout
The announcement comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said all employees at public and private...
San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors
Seminole Compact Legal Challenge Coming
Seminole Compact Legal Challenge Coming
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1994, file photo, Florida State University head football coach Bobby...
Flags at half-staff in honor of Bobby Bowden