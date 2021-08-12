Panama City house fire leaves one dead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A house fire broke out on North Macarthur Avenue in Panama City Wednesday night.

Officials with the Panama City Fire Department said the fire started around 7 pm.

Officials say one person died and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

