Panama City house fire leaves one dead

A house fire broke out on North MacArthur Avenue in Panama City Wednesday night.
A house fire broke out on North MacArthur Avenue in Panama City Wednesday night.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A house fire broke out on North Macarthur Avenue in Panama City Wednesday night.

Officials with the Panama City Fire Department said the fire started around 7 pm.

Officials say one person died and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

