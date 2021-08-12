Advertisement

PanCare Health Drive-Thru Vaccine Clinic

PanCare administers dose 1 of Pfizer vaccine through a drive-thru clinic.
PanCare administers dose 1 of Pfizer vaccine through a drive-thru clinic.(WJHG)
By Jenny Brown
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - PanCare Health hosted a drive thru vaccine clinic at Gulf Coast State College on Thursday.

They were administering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 years of age and older.

If you missed out on getting the COVID-19 vaccine this time, there will be another opportunity. They will be holding another clinic on August 25th.

They are administering the vaccines free of charge, but you will need to make an appointment. https://pancarefl.org/covid-19

When showing up to an appointment be sure to bring completed intake form, signed consent form, and photo ID.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire destroyed several homes in Watersound in South Walton on 30a.
Watersound fire pictures and videos
The fire happened in the Watersound Beach Community affecting houses on Watch Tower Lane.
Inlet Beach fire leaves three houses burned to ground
A house fire broke out on North MacArthur Avenue in Panama City Wednesday night.
Panama City house fire leaves one dead
Philip Colvin, 48, was a devoted husband and dedicated father to four sons. He passed away...
Local family shares a message after a loved one dies of COVID-19
Is the first hospital in Bay County to receive COVID vaccine.
Ascension Sacred Heart seeing record increase in COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

Seminole Compact Legal Challenge Coming
Seminole Compact Legal Challenge Coming
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1994, file photo, Florida State University head football coach Bobby...
Flags at half-staff in honor of Bobby Bowden
Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies said they’re trying to locate a sexual predator who fled his...
Walton County deputies searching for missing sexual predator
The body of a missing diver has been found in Destin.
Body of missing diver found in Destin