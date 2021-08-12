PanCare Health Drive-Thru Vaccine Clinic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - PanCare Health hosted a drive thru vaccine clinic at Gulf Coast State College on Thursday.

They were administering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 years of age and older.

If you missed out on getting the COVID-19 vaccine this time, there will be another opportunity. They will be holding another clinic on August 25th.

They are administering the vaccines free of charge, but you will need to make an appointment. https://pancarefl.org/covid-19

When showing up to an appointment be sure to bring completed intake form, signed consent form, and photo ID.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.