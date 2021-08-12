Advertisement

PCB tourism up despite COVID surge and tropics heating up.

By Dani Travis
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re keeping our eyes on Tropical Storm Fred in case the storm decides to set its sights on our area. With that and COVID cases on the rise, some might be wondering how tourism is being affected in Panama City Beach.

With kids heading back to school and the sun setting on summer, some would think it’s the time for tourism to quiet down on the beach.

“The second half of July and the beginning of August tend to be a lower occupancy and we are seeing a higher occupancy with our vacation rentals,” Sunspot Realty Marketing Manager Sam Tuno Holden said.

But not just a higher occupancy in vacation rentals on the beach, but all around beach tourism.

“We believe that we’ve been able to be very successful in terms of bringing people into the market, but also making sure that the local market is safe,” Bay County Tourist Development Council Executive Director Dan Rowe said.

Rowe said the TDC doesn’t have exact numbers for how many visitors we’ve seen this summer.

“It’s hard to speculate that because we don’t have a lot of good metrics to compare to just because the hurricane and pandemic, it changed all of it. I mean, it’s hard to compare anything these days,” said Rowe.

Pre-pandemic summer numbers show the beach hosted more than 90,000 people a day, generating almost 900-million-dollars in direct visitor spending.

“I think this is going to be one of the busiest years we’ve had in terms of occupancy on the beach just because people know this is a place they can come and spread out,” said Rowe.

Spread-out, in a place tourists say they feel safe.

Aside from the pandemic, also comes other concerns.

We’ve been lucky to not be affected by any major tropical storms or hurricanes this season, but both Rowe and Holden said with the threat of Tropical Storm Fred, it’s too early to tell if it will affect tourism this weekend.

“So right now we’re not seeing any major cancellations of business for the upcoming weekend,” said Rowe.

“Nobody has canceled for the storm this weekend, no,” said Holden.

So, for now, tourism on the beach will keep rolling on.

Rowe said they encourage all tourists and locals to be safe and do their part in stopping the spread of COVID. Holden said she expects vacation rental numbers to still be up throughout the fall.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire destroyed several homes in Watersound in South Walton on 30a.
Watersound fire pictures and videos
City Manager Drew Whitman denies permit for Gulf Coast Jam's September dates.
PCB officials cancel, deny, conditional deny many end of summer events
Philip Colvin, 48, was a devoted husband and dedicated father to four sons. He passed away...
Local family shares a message after a loved one dies of COVID-19
The latest numbers from the Florida Health Department show COVID-19 cases are still on the rise.
COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Bay County
Is the first hospital in Bay County to receive COVID vaccine.
Ascension Sacred Heart seeing record increase in COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

As COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, hospitals have to think of new ways to combat the virus.
COVID on the Rise
Cash is flowing into the 2022 race for governor. More than 5 million in July alone.
Cash Advantage
With kids heading back to school and the sun setting in summer, some would think it's the time...
COVID, Storms, and Tourism
The Bay County Emergency Operations Center is monitoring Tropical Storm Fred and encouraging...
Bay County EOC Encourages Preparing Supplies ahead of Tropical Storm Fred