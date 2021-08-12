Rams look to fill key roles as the season approaches

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Rutherford football is in full fall mode.

Coach, Loren Tillman, is heading into his 6th season there. The Rams coming off a 4-5 pandemic plagued 2020 season.

They won their playoff opener over North Bay Haven, then had to forfeit their second round game because of COVID issues within the team.

Gone are a dozen seniors from that squad, so plenty of starting roles to fill, in particular on the defensive side of the ball, so fall practice is especially important this month, especially for the young guys looking to step up. Coach says it helps that they’re coming off full spring and summer workout sessions.

“They’ve retained a lot of information,” said Coach Tillman. “That’s the benefit of having a summer, over not having a summer. Not having COVID issues, being able to have seven on seven. And team workouts, and getting the weight room together. So they retained a lot of information. Still we’re not at game speed.”

The coach says it’s great to be able to have a full fall preseason camp, unlike last year when things started so late. He adds, when you think about it, this is the first “normal” camp most of these kids are going through.

One of the priorities here in fall camp, find the guys ready to step up and fill some key roles.

“We feel like we’ve got young kids, not all of them are young, but they’re inexperienced,” said the coach. “This will be the biggest offensive line I’ve had since I’ve been here. We’ve got some skill that has to step up. It’s just unproven. But we feel like we’ve got some really quality kids that’s just gonna have to get that game time experience. But everything on paper and everything we see says, they’re gonna be fine. They just haven’t proven it in a game situation.”

Still, such a better situation than last year when Coach Tillman was actually watching other teams play regular season games before their first practice.

“Hopefully everything will progress for what the older coaches know as normal,” said Coach Tillman. “And so that’s what we’re basing everything on. We are pleased where we are but we still have a long way to go. We had a good spring, a decent summer. I wouldn’t say a great summer but we were able to go to some colleges and throw some footballs and have some seven on sevens which we didn’t have last summer. And work on that passing game, the offense and the defense. So yeah we’re definitely ahead of where we were last summer because of what we were able to do during the summertime, this summer as opposed to last summer. But we’ve still got a ways to go.”

The Rams are working towards a kickoff classic against Sneads a week from Friday. They’ll open the regular season against county rival, Mosley, at Tommy Oliver on August 27th.

