Advertisement

Rand Paul reveals wife’s investment in company behind COVID-19 treatment in late financial disclosure

Sen. Rand Paul revealed in a late financial disclosure that his wife bought stock in the...
Sen. Rand Paul revealed in a late financial disclosure that his wife bought stock in the company behind the drug remdesivir in February 2020.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., revealed in a late financial disclosure Wednesday that his wife bought stock in the company behind the antiviral drug remdesivir in February 2020.

It later became the first drug to be approved for treating COVID-19.

Paul’s filing with the Senate shows between $1,000 and $15,000 of Gilead Sciences stock was purchased.

The Stock Act, which outlaws congressional insider trading, requires trade disclosures within 45 days.

Paul’s reporting was 16 months late.

A spokesman for the Republican senator said Paul completed the reporting form in the appropriate time, but learned it was not transmitted while preparing his annual financial disclosure for 2020.

So he filed both reports on Wednesday.

The spokesman notes Paul’s wife, Kelley, lost money on the investment.

News of the delayed financial disclosure drew swift backlash from government ethics experts and advocates.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire destroyed several homes in Watersound in South Walton on 30a.
Watersound fire pictures and videos
Philip Colvin, 48, was a devoted husband and dedicated father to four sons. He passed away...
Local family shares a message after a loved one dies of COVID-19
Is the first hospital in Bay County to receive COVID vaccine.
Ascension Sacred Heart seeing record increase in COVID hospitalizations
A house fire broke out on North MacArthur Avenue in Panama City Wednesday night.
Panama City house fire leaves one dead
The fire happened in the Watersound Beach Community affecting houses on Watch Tower Lane.
Inlet Beach fire leaves three houses burned to ground

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
This image shows the forecasted path of Tropical Depression Fred as of Thursday morning.
Fred weaker, but likely to drench Florida as tropical storm
A school resource officer in Florida has been fired after video shows him body-slamming a...
School resource officer caught on video slammed student to ground fired
Dr. Anthony Fauci says an additional COVID-19 booster shot will be recommended for previously...
Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to be recommended for weakened immune systems