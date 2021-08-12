Advertisement

Senior sunrise at Vernon High School

By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
VERNON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first day of school is an exciting day for most students. For some, it means just a little bit more.

The Vernon High School senior class kicked off their last first day of high school in a unique way.

Many students gathered to watch the sunrise from the school’s football practice field Wednesday morning.

A pastor came out to pray over the seniors and the service was followed by a pancake breakfast.

Students were excited to spend the morning together, and are looking forward to a successful year.

“We’re hoping it’s going to be good,” said senior student Savannah Brannon. “Last year with everybody coming back from COVID and trying to get everything situated, we didn’t get to do a lot of things. This year we’ve got a ton of events planned and we’re hoping it’s going to be good.”

On the last day of high school, senior students plan to end the year by watching the sunset together.

