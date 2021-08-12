Sneads looking to build upon 2020 success

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Our next visit to an area high school football practice field leads us to Sneads.

Head coach, Bill Thomas, in his eighth year leading the Pirates, and coming off a great 2020 season. The team making it all the way to the final four, falling to Baker in the state semi’s. The Gators wound up being the 2020 1A State Champs. It’s a little bit of a rebuild this fall for the Pirates as they look to replace 14 seniors. They still have a good group of seniors this fall, with eight in the 2022 class. This summer, the team prioritized work in the weight room, over say, seven on seven competitions. Coach Thomas though says many of his players did attend individual camps throughout. As for one of the missions here in the pre-season, rebuild the offensive line, which was hit particularly hard by graduation this year. “It’s got to be a lot of work” coach Thomas said. “We’ve got to change pad levels. It’s not going to happen overnight. I want it to happen overnight, and I’m sure they want it to happen overnight, so I’ll get off their case, but it’s not going to happen overnight. I’ve gotten to understand that, and we’ve got to get a little better each day though, and I think we are getting a little bit better each day, but I wish we would be there tomorrow.”

Coach says despite losing so many seniors, he’s confident his team can put up the kind of success they had last season, or even better.

“I’ll tell you this.” says Thomas “Out of our starting 11, there’s probably five or six guys who could start for any school in Tallahassee, Bay County. They’re really good football players, and then the ones that are behind them, are out there on the field with them, the starting 11. They may be young, but they’re playing really hard. They’re trying hard to pick it up. We’re not there. We are nowhere even close to being where we are going to be. But I see a lot of potential.”

The Pirates will scrimmage against Blountstown at Cottondale tomorrow night. They’ll host Rutherford next Friday in a kickoff classic, and open the regular season back at Cottondale on Thursday the 26th. T

