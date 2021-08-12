Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone! Once again, there’s not much change to the day in and day out summery forecast to this week.

It’s a quiet start on radar, however, we do have some diminishing cloud cover overhead from storms to our east overnight. We may see a few of these clouds linger through sunrise. But a general trend toward mostly sunny skies will be expected for most through the morning.

We’ll be out the door into another warm and humid one today as well. Temperatures and dew points are once again in the summery 70s. A hot, humid, summery feels come our way this afternoon as well with highs reaching the 90s panhandle wide. Feels like temperatures will push 100-105° this afternoon.

That will be enough heat and humidity to create a few scattered storms in the afternoon through daytime heating and the sea breeze. These storms will be scattered and hit or miss in nature. Most will develop inland in the afternoon and early evening where a few could make their way to the coast late in the day.

We don’t see a change in this pattern through the rest of the week and start of the weekend. But our pattern change may come from something Tropical heading into Sunday and early next week...

Tropical Update...

Tropical Depression Fred has had a rough time, as expected, crossing over the higher terrains of Hispaniola. It’s hard to find a surface center with the storm system early on this morning. But it’s estimated to be just northeast of Cuba. Hurricane Hunters are investigating the storm this morning, and have found minimal winds of around 30mph near the estimated center.

Due to the diminished structure of the system, the long range forecast continues to remain difficult to determine. Once the storm structure redevelops with Fred as it drifts to the northwest over the next 24hrs, we should be able to get a better grasp on how Fred will evolve into the upcoming weekend. At this point, we’re still watching and preparing for a potential tropical storm late Sunday and into Monday.

Bottom Line...

For today, some clouds in the morning give way to mostly sunny skies with a scattered storm possible in the afternoon. Highs today top out in the low to mid 90s with a heat index from 100-105°. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps the same summery setup all week long.

