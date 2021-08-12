Advertisement

Walton County deputies searching for missing sexual predator

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies said they’re trying to locate a sexual predator who fled his...
Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies said they’re trying to locate a sexual predator who fled his Ponce de Leon home.(WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies said they’re trying to locate a sexual predator who fled his Ponce de Leon home.

Deputies said they’re looking for Ricky Lee Harrison, 55. They said Harrison is a registered sexual predator who left his last known address on County Highway 3280. Sheriff’s deputies said he’s wanted on three felony counts for failing to register.

Harrison is described as a white male with dark brown hair. They said he stands roughly 5′7″ tall and weighs about 155lbs. Deputies said he has a tattoo of a spider and a spider web on his right arm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8111 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.

