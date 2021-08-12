Advertisement

Washington County students returned to class Wednesday

By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School bells were ringing Wednesday morning as Vernon High School students headed off to class for the first day of the new school year.

“We’re beyond excited,” said Brian Riviere, Principal of Vernon Middle and High School. “We’re able to see kids today that we haven’t seen since last spring. To have all of them back and our numbers up to pre-COVID.”

Pre-COVID, a way many school systems are hoping to one day return to. But for now, school officials in Washington County are trying to take lessons learned from the pandemic and put them to use.

“Take some of what we learned with the remote learning and apply that to times they have to be out,” said Riviere. “We’ll still have that ability to have taken what we learned and gained there and apply it to the new way.”

At this time there are no official mandates for Washington County schools.

“We, of course, reflect and honor any parent wishes, guarantees,” said Riviere. “Our district has worked so hard to secure over and above the amount of protection items.”

Many students turned to virtual learning last year due to the pandemic. But this year, school administrators are excited to have everyone in one place again.

With all students back on campus, Vernon High staff wants to make in-person learning fun again.

“Whatever we can do to get the students back energized and excited about being here with us,” said Riviere.

No matter what the 2021-2022 school year brings.

“Whatever the new normal is going to be,” said Riviere.

Each day brings a new opportunity.

“You know, find that each and every day,” said Riviere.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire destroyed several homes in Watersound in South Walton on 30a.
Watersound fire pictures and videos
City Manager Drew Whitman denies permit for Gulf Coast Jam's September dates.
PCB officials cancel, deny, conditional deny many end of summer events
Philip Colvin, 48, was a devoted husband and dedicated father to four sons. He passed away...
Local family shares a message after a loved one dies of COVID-19
The latest numbers from the Florida Health Department show COVID-19 cases are still on the rise.
COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Bay County
Is the first hospital in Bay County to receive COVID vaccine.
Ascension Sacred Heart seeing record increase in COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

As COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, hospitals have to think of new ways to combat the virus.
COVID on the Rise
Cash is flowing into the 2022 race for governor. More than 5 million in July alone.
Cash Advantage
With kids heading back to school and the sun setting in summer, some would think it's the time...
COVID, Storms, and Tourism
The Bay County Emergency Operations Center is monitoring Tropical Storm Fred and encouraging...
Bay County EOC Encourages Preparing Supplies ahead of Tropical Storm Fred
With the tropics threat and COVID cases on the rise, some might be wondering how tourism is...
PCB tourism up despite COVID surge and tropics heating up.