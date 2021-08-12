Washington County students returned to class Wednesday

VERNON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School bells were ringing Wednesday morning as Vernon High School students headed off to class for the first day of the new school year.

“We’re beyond excited,” said Brian Riviere, Principal of Vernon Middle and High School. “We’re able to see kids today that we haven’t seen since last spring. To have all of them back and our numbers up to pre-COVID.”

Pre-COVID, a way many school systems are hoping to one day return to. But for now, school officials in Washington County are trying to take lessons learned from the pandemic and put them to use.

“Take some of what we learned with the remote learning and apply that to times they have to be out,” said Riviere. “We’ll still have that ability to have taken what we learned and gained there and apply it to the new way.”

At this time there are no official mandates for Washington County schools.

“We, of course, reflect and honor any parent wishes, guarantees,” said Riviere. “Our district has worked so hard to secure over and above the amount of protection items.”

Many students turned to virtual learning last year due to the pandemic. But this year, school administrators are excited to have everyone in one place again.

With all students back on campus, Vernon High staff wants to make in-person learning fun again.

“Whatever we can do to get the students back energized and excited about being here with us,” said Riviere.

No matter what the 2021-2022 school year brings.

“Whatever the new normal is going to be,” said Riviere.

Each day brings a new opportunity.

“You know, find that each and every day,” said Riviere.

