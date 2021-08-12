Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

The heat continues in the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The summer heat continues to bake us in the panhandle with typical afternoon storms. For tonight skies will be partly cloudy w/lows in the 70s. On Thursday we will see highs back into the 90s w/feels like temps in the low 100s. Rain chances will be around 50% mainly during the afternoon. This pattern continues into the weekend. Meanwhile we will be watching Fred in the tropics which could make its way into the Gulf this weekend. There remains a lot of uncertainty though in the track and intensity of the storms. For now we need to watch and wait as Fred moves across Hispaniola and we will get a better idea on the track in the next 24-36hrs.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

