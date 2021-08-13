Advertisement

3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit

Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s...
Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s farm near St. Henry.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. HENRY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say three brothers have died after they were overcome by fumes in a manure pit.

Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s farm near St. Henry.

The village’s fire chief says the brothers were fixing a manure pump before they passed out from the fumes.

All three were taken to area hospitals and later pronounced dead.

Manure pits are common on large livestock farms, but they can produce dangerous gases including hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide.

