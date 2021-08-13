Advertisement

Bay District Schools have more students and not enough teachers

By Katie Bente
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kids are picking up their pens and pencils because school is back in session.

“Great start. It’s been a little chaotic as always. Getting kids where they need to be and in class,” Rutherford Middle & High School teacher Lin Byrd said.

There are about 1,400 more kids enrolled in Bay District Schools than last year.

“Well, the great thing is our enrollment is up. It had been down for several years post-Hurricane Michael,” Bay District Schools Human Resources Executive Director Shirley Byas said.

But it seems there just aren’t enough teachers.

“Well, each of our schools is being very creative. Other personnel on campus are filling in until they’re able to fill those vacancies, the district office is also assisting at schools that have shortages right now,” Byas said.

Rutherford Middle & High School needs four more teachers and as much extra help as they can find.

“While I have some great teachers on staff, some of them have medical issues, some of them are expecting children so I’m going to need subs as well,” Rutherford Principal Coy Pilson said.

Without enough teachers to spread students out, classrooms are filling up.

“You might walk into a classroom and see them all over, but they’ll be doing something and they’ll be learning,” Byrd said. “Right now, I have a class of about 30, with about 28 working computers. But we have to take turns, then we’ll take turns. And if I can put a kid on my computer, we’re going to do what we need to do to give these kids an education and get ready for the real world.”

It might not be easy taking on a larger class, but Byrd said there’s nothing teachers can’t handle.

“Always kids first. We’ll take care of them and get them educated one way or another,” Byrd said.

If you’re interested in applying, you can go to the Bay District Schools website at https://www.bay.k12.fl.us/careers.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire destroyed several homes in Watersound in South Walton on 30a.
Watersound fire pictures and videos
The fire happened in the Watersound Beach Community affecting houses on Watch Tower Lane.
Inlet Beach fire leaves three houses burned to ground
A house fire broke out on North MacArthur Avenue in Panama City Wednesday night.
Panama City house fire leaves one dead
Is the first hospital in Bay County to receive COVID vaccine.
Ascension Sacred Heart seeing record increase in COVID hospitalizations
Philip Colvin, 48, was a devoted husband and dedicated father to four sons. He passed away...
Local family shares a message after a loved one dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Two women own an olive oil store.
Emerald Coast Olive Oil
The country music festival brought in 70,000 people over the three-day weekend in June.
PCB’s economy expected to boom Labor Day Weekend even with Gulf Coast Jam being rescheduled
This new clinic is one of only two walk-in clinics in all of jackson county, and is the only...
Chipola Quick Care Clinic opens in Alford
Firefighters worked through the night and were still on scene the next day checking for hot...
Fire officials are still investigating a fire that destroyed several homes in Watersound