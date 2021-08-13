Bay District Schools have more students and not enough teachers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kids are picking up their pens and pencils because school is back in session.

“Great start. It’s been a little chaotic as always. Getting kids where they need to be and in class,” Rutherford Middle & High School teacher Lin Byrd said.

There are about 1,400 more kids enrolled in Bay District Schools than last year.

“Well, the great thing is our enrollment is up. It had been down for several years post-Hurricane Michael,” Bay District Schools Human Resources Executive Director Shirley Byas said.

But it seems there just aren’t enough teachers.

“Well, each of our schools is being very creative. Other personnel on campus are filling in until they’re able to fill those vacancies, the district office is also assisting at schools that have shortages right now,” Byas said.

Rutherford Middle & High School needs four more teachers and as much extra help as they can find.

“While I have some great teachers on staff, some of them have medical issues, some of them are expecting children so I’m going to need subs as well,” Rutherford Principal Coy Pilson said.

Without enough teachers to spread students out, classrooms are filling up.

“You might walk into a classroom and see them all over, but they’ll be doing something and they’ll be learning,” Byrd said. “Right now, I have a class of about 30, with about 28 working computers. But we have to take turns, then we’ll take turns. And if I can put a kid on my computer, we’re going to do what we need to do to give these kids an education and get ready for the real world.”

It might not be easy taking on a larger class, but Byrd said there’s nothing teachers can’t handle.

“Always kids first. We’ll take care of them and get them educated one way or another,” Byrd said.

If you’re interested in applying, you can go to the Bay District Schools website at https://www.bay.k12.fl.us/careers.

