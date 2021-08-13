Advertisement

Bay Point Marina construction moving along quickly

It is expected to reopen in 2022.
By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been nearly three years since Hurricane Michael, and some areas are still rebuilding.

The Bay Point Marina is one of those areas that needed to be fully reconstructed.

But, things are looking up. The St. Joe Company partnered with RJ Gorman Marine for the project.

Reconstruction for the marina is coming along quickly, with the first piling having been driven in back in January of this year.

Project officials plan to have 135 boat slips in the marina. Those ranging from 25 to 125-feet in length.

The marina is currently closed to visitors but hopes to re-open in early 2022.

