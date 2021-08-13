Chipola Quick Care Clinic opens in Alford

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With no place to go in their community, Alford residents were having to drive ten miles or more to see a healthcare professional. Now, Chipola Quick Care has opened a clinic in Alford and is filling the healthcare needs for the community.

Chipola Quick Care opened in Alford at the beginning of July, and has served more than 100 people, officials said. The walk-in clinic offers lab and x-ray capabilities, can perform minor surgeries, and has a provider on staff to treat patients and prescribe medication. The clinic even offers COVID-19 testing, if needed.

In addition to the new clinic, a pharmacy is also making its way to Alford and will be housed in the building just next to the clinic.

“They will be able to provide prescriptions to any of the community,” Senior Vice President of Clinic Operations Ronni Bowen said. “Whether they are patients of quick care or not, it’ll be able to be a pharmacy for the whole community.”

Healthcare officials say it is their goal to grow the clinic and continue to serve the community.

“We hope to continue to expand services we offer here on this side of the county and also extend the hours that we’re open,” Brooke Donaldson, Chief Executive of Jackson Hospital, said.

The clinic is currently open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located at 1798 Georgia St., in Alford.

