Advertisement

DC military base briefly locked down amid report of gunman

FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military base in Washington. A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base. Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, that the base was being placed on lockdown.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military base in the nation’s capital was locked down for about an hour and a half Friday, after an armed man ran onto the grounds during a local police investigation of gunshots on the streets surrounding the base.

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page saying the person was spotted on the south side of the base. The naval support facility at the north end of the base is used by Marine Helicopter Squadron One, the fleet of green helicopters that carry the president and vice president.

The individual was detained and will be transferred to the Metropolitan Police Department, base officials said. The lockdown was lifted around 3 p.m. and cars slowly started moving on and off the base. No injuries were immediately reported. Officials at one point said they were looking for two people, but a later report said only one person was at large.

The 905-acre base in southeast Washington houses Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard units, along with the Washington field office of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the headquarters of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

The installation is in an area that occasionally has local police activity nearby. Over the years there have been a few incidents where that activity filtered onto the base, including one where a suspect being sought by police scaled a fence and was taken into custody by Defense Department authorities.

The lockdown caused a brief panic.

“If you encounter the individual and have a safe route, RUN,” base officials posted on Facebook in the first moments of the lockdown. “If you do not have a safe route to run, HIDE. Barricade your door, turn off the lights and your cell phone ringer, and remain silent. If you are hiding, prepare to FIGHT.”

Just last week, a Pentagon police officer was stabbed to death after a burst of violence at a transit center outside the building. A suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene. After that violence, the Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was temporarily placed on lockdown.

* LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN | There is a potential armed individual on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, the last known...

Posted by Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling on Friday, August 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire destroyed several homes in Watersound in South Walton on 30a.
Watersound fire pictures and videos
The fire happened in the Watersound Beach Community affecting houses on Watch Tower Lane.
Inlet Beach fire leaves three houses burned to ground
A house fire broke out on North MacArthur Avenue in Panama City Wednesday night.
Panama City house fire leaves one dead
The body of a missing diver has been found in Destin.
Body of missing diver found in Destin
Is the first hospital in Bay County to receive COVID vaccine.
Ascension Sacred Heart seeing record increase in COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The Taliban continues to make inroads in overtaking the country. As of Friday, the Taliban now...
Taliban makes gains as US alters plan
FILE PHOTO - Three Broward County, Florida educators, two teachers and an assistant teacher,...
3 educators die from COVID in 24 hours in Broward County, Florida
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, fifth-grader Marcques Haley, gets his...
More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places
A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl. (San Diego...
Sheriff: No sample taken from San Diego deputy near fentanyl