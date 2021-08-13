Advertisement

Dozens of alleged sex predators have been arrested in Okaloosa County

OCSO makes dozens of arrests in Operation Night Owl.
OCSO makes dozens of arrests in Operation Night Owl.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested dozens of suspects during a five-day operation to catch sexual predators. The sting targeted individuals soliciting sex from children online.

Undercover officers posed as juveniles on chat groups, social media, message boards, and gaming apps. According to OCSO, the officers were contacted by the adult males who solicited the undercover officers for sex or sent sexual pictures.

OCSO said the men were arrested when they arrived at designated locations for what the suspects thought would be sexual contact with juveniles.

“We can never let down our guard for a second when it comes to protecting our children from the sexual predators who are always looking for opportunities to prey on them,” said Sheriff Eric Aden.

The charges are pending and range from “traveling to meet a minor for sex” to “use of a computer to seduce, solicit and lure a child.”

