Fire officials are still investigating a fire that destroyed several homes in Watersound

WATERSOUND, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

There’s still no word on what caused a 2 alarm fire in South Walton Wednesday that destroyed three homes and damaged several others.

3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, South Walton Fire District responded to a call for a 2-alarm structure fire in Watersound.

“Heavy smoke and flames showing out of one of these houses on Watch Tower, and when crews arrived on the scene that is what they encountered. One of the houses was pretty much completely engulfed in flames,” South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez said.

Panama City Beach Fire and Walton County Fire were on the scene assisting as well.

Firefighters worked through the night and were still on scene the next day checking for hot spots.

“We have a piece of a house that is still unsecured at this moment, and we can’t leave until that piece comes down. Once they knock it down and we don’t see any more smoke coming from any of the homes then we will probably wrap it up,” Sanchez said.

Fire officials say 3 houses were completely destroyed and 4 more sustained some damage.

“If you look at this area, it would not have taken much for it to have been more than three or four or five houses. We are all very thankful that we could knock it down and contain it to this and most importantly no one got injured,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez says the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

“There are still a lot of parts and pieces that we are trying to connect, with the information that we are receiving, eye witness reports, pictures, videos, people calling us and telling us,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez says once they have all the information, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the South Walton Fire District will piece everything together and try and figure out where the fire originated from.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.