Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar with just a few stray clouds moving through. Mostly sunny skies will be expected for the morning drive.

We’ll be out the door into another warm and humid one today as well. Temperatures and dew points are once again in the summery 70s. Hot, humid, summery feels come our way this afternoon as well with highs reaching the 90s panhandle wide. Feels like temperatures will push 100-105° this afternoon.

That will be enough heat and humidity to create a few scattered storms in the afternoon through daytime heating and the sea breeze. These storms will be fewer and further between than yesterday’s. Most will develop inland in the afternoon and early evening where a few could make their way to the coast late in the day.

We see a similar setup into Saturday before changes start to show up Sunday with a bit more cloud cover and a slightly better chance of rain in the afternoon as we watch Fred move about Florida and the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Update...

Tropical Depression Fred has had a rough time reorganizing as expected. It’s moving north of Cuba, on a northwesterly track and at a slightly slower clip. Hurricane Hunters have not found much change in its structure this morning, despite an increase in showers and thunderstorms east of the center and over Southern Cuba.

Fred is tracking to the west northwest along the southwestern side of the Bermuda Ridge. There’s still some uncertainty as to how it will turn to a more northerly track over the next 24-48 hours on the western side of that ridge bringing anywhere from a Southern Florida landfall to an entrance into the Gulf into play by Saturday.

Due to shear the storm will remain rather weak over the next 24hrs. However, a slight downturn in shear and warmer waters of the FL Straits and possibly Gulf should lead toward Fred returning to Tropical Storm strength. It will more than likely remain a tropical storm as it moves around the Florida Peninsula, possibly heading toward the Panhandle, depending on the northerly turn it makes by Sunday night and early Monday morning.

We’re still a bit in watch mode, but more so need to be prepared for a potential tropical storm late Sunday night into Monday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with a scattered storm possible in the afternoon. Highs today top out in the low to mid 90s with a heat index from 100-105°. Your 7 Day Forecast increases rain chances into late Sunday and Monday in anticipation of some impacts from Tropical Storm Fred.

