Gulf District Schools closed Monday due to Tropical Depression Fred

(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf District Schools will be closed Monday due to the potential threat Tropical Depression Fred poses to the area.

Friday, Superintendent Jim Norton made the announcement after talks with local and state emergency management officials.

Norton sent the following message out:

“This is Superintendent Jim Norton with an important message……

“In an abundance of caution, and after consulting with local and state Emergency Management officials and neighboring school district officials, we have made the decision to close all Gulf County Schools on Monday, August 16 due to the potential threat from Tropical System Fred.  To be honest, at this time Fred doesn’t seem to be a very organized system, and we hope that will remain the case!

“More specifically, operating school buses can be hazardous if winds and rain are high and heavy.

“While we pray for sunshine and summer breezes, the safety of our students remains our top priority.

“To repeat, all Gulf District Schools will be closed Monday, August 16, and will plan to reopen Tuesday, August 17.

“God Bless, and thanks for being understanding.”

