Home catches fire just days after three others destroyed in same neighborhood

A home on Salt Box Lane is damaged by fire, and the carriage house in the backyard is destroyed. Credit: South Walton Fire District(MacKenzie McClintock)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Watersound, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A home in Watersound is damaged after a fire started early Friday morning. This is the same neighborhood where three other homes were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday.

The South Walton Fire District responded to Friday morning’s call on Salt Box Lane around 2:45 a.m. They tell us flames were coming from the back of the home when they arrived. Panama City Beach Fire Rescue was also called to help.

The fire is out and most of the damage is to the exterior of the home, but firefighters say the detached carriage house in the backyard is destroyed.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

