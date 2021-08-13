Infant found dead inside Bayou George trailer that caught fire

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies, a 5 month old child was found dead Wednesday morning inside her home that caught fire.

Deputies said when they arrived at the trailer, located at 6362 Blue Gill Drive, they found it fully engulfed in flames. We’re told fire was coming out of the doors and windows of the home.

Officials said a resident, Jamie Sawyer, 24, approached firefighters when they arrived and told them there was still an infant inside. According to sheriff’s deputies, Sawyer told first responders she was awakened by screams coming from her baby. Deputies said she was able to get her 2-year-old and 4-year-old sons out of the trailer, but they said she was unable to get to the back room where her infant daughter was located.

Officials said firefighters were able to put out the fire and locate the small child. Sawyer and her two children were taken to a local hospital to be examined.

Bay County Sheriff’s Investigators, the medical examiner’s office and the State Fire Marshal are assisting in this case.

There is still an ongoing investigation as officials work to determine the cause of the fire.

