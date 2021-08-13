Advertisement

Infant found dead inside Bayou George trailer that caught fire

According to Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies, a 5 month old child was found dead Wednesday...
According to Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies, a 5 month old child was found dead Wednesday morning inside her home that caught fire.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies, a 5 month old child was found dead Wednesday morning inside her home that caught fire.

Deputies said when they arrived at the trailer, located at 6362 Blue Gill Drive, they found it fully engulfed in flames. We’re told fire was coming out of the doors and windows of the home.

Officials said a resident, Jamie Sawyer, 24, approached firefighters when they arrived and told them there was still an infant inside. According to sheriff’s deputies, Sawyer told first responders she was awakened by screams coming from her baby. Deputies said she was able to get her 2-year-old and 4-year-old sons out of the trailer, but they said she was unable to get to the back room where her infant daughter was located.

Officials said firefighters were able to put out the fire and locate the small child. Sawyer and her two children were taken to a local hospital to be examined.

Bay County Sheriff’s Investigators, the medical examiner’s office and the State Fire Marshal are assisting in this case.

There is still an ongoing investigation as officials work to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire destroyed several homes in Watersound in South Walton on 30a.
Watersound fire pictures and videos
The fire happened in the Watersound Beach Community affecting houses on Watch Tower Lane.
Inlet Beach fire leaves three houses burned to ground
A house fire broke out on North MacArthur Avenue in Panama City Wednesday night.
Panama City house fire leaves one dead
The body of a missing diver has been found in Destin.
Body of missing diver found in Destin
Is the first hospital in Bay County to receive COVID vaccine.
Ascension Sacred Heart seeing record increase in COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

These drug candies have labels resembling commercially available candy, like Girl Scout Cookies...
Lynn Haven Police want to warn parents of dangers of drug candies
Most Florida school districts wrapped up their first week of classes Friday, almost all with a...
School officials prepared to forego pay over masking issue
Tropical Depression Fred over Cuba
Tropical Depression Fred Discussion
As of Wednesday, more than 130 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across three Ascension...
Local hospitals slammed with COVID-19 patients
Bridges in Franklin County, like Island Bridge, will have to be shut down if wind speeds reach...
Franklin County officials prepare for Tropical Depression Fred