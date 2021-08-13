Advertisement

Panama City Police Officer fired over battery incident

Panama City Police Officer Voisar Macon has been fired from the department after a jury of his peers found him guilty of battery this week.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City Police Officer has been fired after he was found guilty of battery Wednesday by a Bay County jury.

Interim Chief of Police Mark Smith issued a letter of termination to Officer Voisar Macon, effective 5 p.m. August 12.

According to State Attorney Larry Basford, the former officer intentionally threw a detainee to the floor of a psychiatric receiving facility. Basford said the detainee was handcuffed behind his back and thrown face-first on the floor. We’re told he was knocked unconscious for several minutes following the incident.

Police officials said Macon was suspended without pay since the incident occurred in November 2020.

Macon is expected back in court August 18 to be sentenced. He could face up to one year in jail.

