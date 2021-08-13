Pancare hosting free community testing event in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Saturday, August 21, 2021, Pancare of Florida will hold a community COVID-19 testing event at the Panama City Mall.

In response to a recent rise in local cases, Pancare officials said the following services will be offered to the public: COVID-19 testing, Moderna vaccinations; REGEN-COV antibody treatment (must test positive on-site the day of).

Officials said testing is available for anyone 12 and older. People who test positive for COVID-19 may elect to receive monoclonal antibody treatment (REGEN-COV). Pancare staff said REGEN-COV has been authorized by the FDA under Emergency Use Authorization in people 12 and older. They said this medication aims to keep patients from worsening to the point of requiring hospitalization due to COVID-19. Officials said if you opt for this treatment, it will require four REGEN-COV injections.

Pancare is also offering first dose Moderna vaccine appointments. You must be 18 or older to receive the vaccine.

Officials said all services will be performed free of charge.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

