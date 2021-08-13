Advertisement

PCB’s economy expected to boom Labor Day Weekend even with Gulf Coast Jam being rescheduled

The country music festival brought in 70,000 people over the three-day weekend in June.
The country music festival brought in 70,000 people over the three-day weekend in June.(WJHG/WECP)
By Dani Travis
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast Jam is more than just country music and fun for all. It also plays a strong economic role for Panama City Beach.

The country music festival brought in 70,000 people over the three-day weekend in June. We’re told they expected this upcoming festival to be 20% bigger.

Bigger, better, and a lot more jam on the Gulf Coast was expected over Labor Day Weekend.

“We were looking at somewhere around 80,000 - 85,000 people over three days,” Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady said.

Lovelady said the June festival generated 34-million-dollars for the city, which was expected to come again in September.

“Even without Gulf Coast Jam here this year, I think it’s going to be a good weekend for us,” Tourist Development Council Executive Director Dan Rowe said.

A good weekend in Panama City Beach for not only fun but economically too.

Frank Brown Park might not be filled with country music lovers and live music Labor Day Weekend, but both men say that won’t stop the crowd from coming to the beach anyway.

The biggest reason Lovelady says is that people can’t cancel their hotels or condo’s under 30 days for refunds. He said 7,000 to 8,000 condos were booked for the event.

“They come to town anyway, they’re eating anyway, they’re drinking anyway, so honestly I don’t think it’ll affect the city very much,” said Lovelady.

Rowe said he expects September revenues to be at, if not above, what we normally see.

“The condos and hotels will be fine. Our restaurants and attractions will be fine,” said Rowe. “I mean Gulf Coast Jam is important to us because it’s a great thing to do and it does bring people to the local market, but a part of it is this is a great beach anyway without Gulf Coast Jam.”

While Lovelady expected the Labor Day Weekend Gulf Coast Jam to be the biggest one yet, he now expects next June’s to top that.

Gulf Coast Jam was rescheduled Monday over COVID concerns. It will now be held June 3-5, 2022.

Lovelady said he wants people to understand there is no COVID insurance and the company is taking a huge loss by rescheduling. But he said when it comes down to it, it’s more important to save lives than have a concert.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire destroyed several homes in Watersound in South Walton on 30a.
Watersound fire pictures and videos
The fire happened in the Watersound Beach Community affecting houses on Watch Tower Lane.
Inlet Beach fire leaves three houses burned to ground
A house fire broke out on North MacArthur Avenue in Panama City Wednesday night.
Panama City house fire leaves one dead
Is the first hospital in Bay County to receive COVID vaccine.
Ascension Sacred Heart seeing record increase in COVID hospitalizations
Philip Colvin, 48, was a devoted husband and dedicated father to four sons. He passed away...
Local family shares a message after a loved one dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Two women own an olive oil store.
Emerald Coast Olive Oil
There are about 1,400 more kids enrolled in Bay District Schools than last year.
Bay District Schools have more students and not enough teachers
This new clinic is one of only two walk-in clinics in all of jackson county, and is the only...
Chipola Quick Care Clinic opens in Alford
Firefighters worked through the night and were still on scene the next day checking for hot...
Fire officials are still investigating a fire that destroyed several homes in Watersound