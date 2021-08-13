PCB’s economy expected to boom Labor Day Weekend even with Gulf Coast Jam being rescheduled

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast Jam is more than just country music and fun for all. It also plays a strong economic role for Panama City Beach.

The country music festival brought in 70,000 people over the three-day weekend in June. We’re told they expected this upcoming festival to be 20% bigger.

Bigger, better, and a lot more jam on the Gulf Coast was expected over Labor Day Weekend.

“We were looking at somewhere around 80,000 - 85,000 people over three days,” Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady said.

Lovelady said the June festival generated 34-million-dollars for the city, which was expected to come again in September.

“Even without Gulf Coast Jam here this year, I think it’s going to be a good weekend for us,” Tourist Development Council Executive Director Dan Rowe said.

A good weekend in Panama City Beach for not only fun but economically too.

Frank Brown Park might not be filled with country music lovers and live music Labor Day Weekend, but both men say that won’t stop the crowd from coming to the beach anyway.

The biggest reason Lovelady says is that people can’t cancel their hotels or condo’s under 30 days for refunds. He said 7,000 to 8,000 condos were booked for the event.

“They come to town anyway, they’re eating anyway, they’re drinking anyway, so honestly I don’t think it’ll affect the city very much,” said Lovelady.

Rowe said he expects September revenues to be at, if not above, what we normally see.

“The condos and hotels will be fine. Our restaurants and attractions will be fine,” said Rowe. “I mean Gulf Coast Jam is important to us because it’s a great thing to do and it does bring people to the local market, but a part of it is this is a great beach anyway without Gulf Coast Jam.”

While Lovelady expected the Labor Day Weekend Gulf Coast Jam to be the biggest one yet, he now expects next June’s to top that.

Gulf Coast Jam was rescheduled Monday over COVID concerns. It will now be held June 3-5, 2022.

Lovelady said he wants people to understand there is no COVID insurance and the company is taking a huge loss by rescheduling. But he said when it comes down to it, it’s more important to save lives than have a concert.

