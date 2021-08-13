Sand Available In Preparation of Fred

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cities across Bay county are starting preparations in wake of Fred.

The city of Lynn Haven is distributing sandbags at Kinsaul and Cain Griffin parks. Each family is allowed 10 bags.

Sand is available at the Lynn Haven sports complex, but city officials say residents will need to bring their own shovel.

In other parts of Bay County, you will need to bring your own sandbags but officials have made sand available for residents at two locations.

You can head to Pete Edwards Field located at 7300 McElvey Road. Or you can get sand at the Deer Point Dam on the northwest side of county road 2321.

Valerie Sale, Bay County Communications Officer sent us a list of some of the frequently asked questions listed below:

Is Bay County under any Watches or Warnings?

There are no watches or warnings at this time. We encourage you to continue to monitor local media, the National Weather Service, and Bay County social media.

What are the anticipated effects of this storm?

The primary threat is likely to be heavy rainfall capable of causing localized flooding and river flooding. There is potential for dangerous marine conditions on area beaches.

Will Bay County close bridges?

Current forecasts do not place high winds for Bay County.

What kind of warning can I get for bridge closures?

The determination for closure of the bridge is made by the Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement based on weather conditions. Little to no warning could be issued due to the fast-changing nature of weather systems. We recommend that all citizens and visitors sign up for AlertBay at alertbay.org for emergency notifications.

We are planning on coming into the area for vacation. Should we still come?

Bay County cannot make that decision for you. We could potentially experience heavy rip currents and rainfall of up to 7 inches. This situation is fluid and subject to change at a moment’s notice. Continue to monitor news media, the National Weather Service, and Bay County Emergency Management to stay up-to-date.

Where can I get updates on what the County is doing during for Fred?

To receive updates on County actions during a disaster like a hurricane or tropical storm follow our social media accounts.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BayCountyFLEmergencyServices/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/BayCountyEM Website: http://www.baycountyfl.gov/164/Emergency-Services

Where can I get official Hurricane Forecasts?

Official tropical cyclone forecasts can be found at www.nhc.noaa.gov. Bay County Emergency Management social media will also be updated when an active tropical cyclone has the potential to impact Bay County.

Where are the shelters located within Bay County?

No shelters are open at this time. There is no plan to open shelters for Fred. If conditions change, our primary shelter is at Deane Bozeman School, 13410 Hwy 77, Panama City, Florida 32409. Our Special Needs shelter is also located at Deane Bozeman School.

Are there any evacuations for Bay County?

There are no evacuations orders at this time. If an evacuation is needed a notification will go out from Emergency Management or the Sheriff’s Office via press release, social media, AlertBay, and traditional media outlets.

Is there a Local State of Emergency?

There is a Local State of Emergency for Bay County. This LSE is precautionary.

What should I do if a Hurricane or Tropical Storm is forecast to impact Bay County?

If a tropical cyclone is forecast to impact Bay County, it is important that you monitor Bay County Emergency Management social media, local media, and the National Weather Service. Follow any protective actions that are called for. This could include evacuating your home. Be sure to have a fully stocked disaster supply kit ready and have a disaster plan for you, your family, or your business. To create a plan, visit www.alertbay.org and click “Get a Plan”.

What should I have in my disaster supply kit?

At a minimum you should have AT LEAST Seven (7) DAYS WORTH of the following items in your disaster supply kit: Water (1 gallon per person per day) Non-Perishable Food Manual Can Opener Battery Powered or hand cranked radio NOAA Weather Radio Flashlight with Batteries First Aid Kit Prescription Medications Hand Sanitizer Local Maps Cards/Board Games Cash

What if I have a medical or functional need?

If you have a medical or functional need, please register on the Special Needs Shelter website: https://snr.floridadisaster.org/Signin?client=bay.

What do I do if I have any damage?

If you have any damage or impacts to your home or business contact emergency management at the information below. If your damage is life threatening, such as a downed power line is on your home, contact 911.

Email recovery@baycountyfl.gov with:

· Name

· Telephone Number

· Address of Damage

· Picture/video of the Damage

· Time the damage occurred (If known)

What do I do if I have flooding on my property?

· Do not let children play in flood waters as these waters may be contaminated by sewage.

· If you live in a low-lying or flood-prone area, the ground in your area may be saturated from heavy rainfalls or flooding. You should use household water as little as possible to prevent backups of sewage into your home

· Document all flooding with Pictures/videos.

Where can I get sand for bagging?

Bay County Public Works placed sand for bagging at Pete Edwards Field at 7300 McElvey Rd., Panama City Beach and at the Deer Point Dam located on the NW side. Sandbags are available for purchase at home improvement stores.

What if my well is affected by floodwaters?

Private well owners whose drinking water wells are affected by flood waters to take precautions against disease-causing organisms that may make their water unsafe to drink.

One of the following methods is recommended as a precaution:

· Use bottled water, especially for mixing baby formula; or

· Boil water before use, holding it at rolling boil for at least one minute before using it for drinking, washing, cooking, etc.; or

· Disinfect water by adding 8 drops (about 1/8 tsp – this would form a puddle about the size of a dime) of plain unscented household bleach (4 to 6%) per gallon of water, and then let it stand for 30 minutes. If the water is cloudy after 30 minutes, repeat the procedure. Use a container that has a cap or cover for disinfecting and storing water to be used for drinking. This will prevent contamination.

After the flooding subsides:

· Disinfect your well using the procedures available from the Florida Department of Health in Bay County or provided by the Florida Department of Health at http://www.floridahealth.gov/healthy-environments/private-well-testing/index.html; and

· Have your water tested by the Florida Department of Health in Bay County or by a laboratory certified by the State of Florida to perform drinking water analysis for coliform bacteria.

· Continue to use bottled/boiled/disinfected water until lab tests confirm that it is safe.

What if my sewage system is affected by floodwaters?

During periods of heavy rain, you may be experiencing difficulties with your sewage system not functioning properly.

What should I do if sewage backs up?

· If a sewage backup has occurred in your home, stay out of affected areas and keep children away.

· If your entire home has been saturated, abandon the home until all affected areas, including but not limited to carpets, rugs, sheetrock, drywall, and baseboards, have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

· If sewage has overflowed in open areas or streets, etc., avoid these areas and keep children out of these areas.

If you are having problems in areas served by sewer systems, please contact your utility company to insure they are aware of problems in your area.

