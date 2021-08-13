South Walton Fire District works multiple house fires in Watersound

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The South Walton Fire District is investigating two separate fires that have claimed three homes and damaged three others in Watersound.

“I know people are a little bit on the high alert,” Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez said. “They are trying to determine if it is arson or if it is related to the other and at this time we do not believe it’s either.”

Wednesday the South Walton Fire District responded to multiple homes on fire on Watch Tower Lane.

“You’ve got houses in close proximity of each other, you got large houses, and then you got to battle the environment, the heat, and the humidity for the day,” Sanchez said. “It was just a lot to take in for that day.”

Sanchez tells NewsChannel 7 that all of these homes used pine straw as part of their landscaping. But he does not believe it’s the primary reason the fire spread.

“Pine straw, you can’t rule it out as a contributing force or factor, but I don’t believe it was the main factor,” Sanchez said.

Around 3 a.m Friday, South Walton Fire was called to another house fire in the same neighborhood. Sanchez believes the source of this fire was electrical and originated from the carriage house behind the main residence.

“Based on our burn patterns and footage that we’ve received, from video footage, it’s hard to say that the fire didn’t originate there,” Sanchez said. “You cannot rule that out the area out or as the source the source being electrical.”

Sanchez says both fires are still under investigation with assistance from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

