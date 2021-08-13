Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

More heat and more storms in the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The summer pattern of intense heat along with mainly PM storms will continue for a few more days. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 70s to near 80 under partly cloudy skies. On Friday the pattern continues w/highs in the low 90s and feels like temps over 100. We will see scattered storms during the afternoon. Rain chances will be around 50%. Expect more of the same on Saturday. By Sunday Fred will be in the Gulf as a TD or TS. It is too early to say the exact impact we might see, but we could see some impacts from Fred Sunday night/Monday AM. For now those impacts appear to be small, but things can obviously change.

