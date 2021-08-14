Advertisement

7.2 magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Haiti

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with the epicenter 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

People in the capital of Port-au-Prince felt the tremor and many rushed into the streets in fear, although there did not appear to be damage there.

Naomi Verneus, a 34-year-old resident of Port-au-Prince, said she was jolted awake by the earthquake and that her bed was shaking.

“I woke up and didn’t have time to put my shoes on. We lived the 2010 earthquake and all I could do was run. I later remembered my two kids and my mother were still inside. My neighbor went in and told them to get out. We ran to the street,” Verneus said.

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological...
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.(US Geological Survey)

The impoverished country, where many live in tenuous circumstances, is vulnerable to earthquakes and hurricanes. It was struck by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in 2018 that killed more than a dozen people, and a vastly larger magnitude 7.1 quake that damaged much of the capital in 2010 and killed an estimated 300,000 people.

The National Hurricane Center has forecasted that Tropical Storm Grace will reach Haiti late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home on Salt Box Lane is damaged by fire, and the carriage house in the backyard is...
Fire officials determine preliminary cause of Watersound house fire
According to Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies, a 5 month old child was found dead Wednesday...
Infant found dead inside Bayou George trailer that caught fire
The body of a missing diver has been found in Destin.
Body of missing diver found in Destin
As of Wednesday, more than 130 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across three Ascension...
Local hospitals slammed with COVID-19 patients
Panama City Police Officer Voisar Macon has been fired from the department after a jury of his...
Panama City Police Officer fired over battery incident

Latest News

Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
7.2 earthquake damages building in Haiti
The U.S. is sending some 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to assist with the departure of embassy...
More Marines arrive in Kabul to aid urgent embassy airlift
The fire damage is extensive and all because, according to police, a man wanted a free soda but...
Man sets restaurant on fire over soda dispute, police say
The fire damage is extensive and all because, according to police, a man wanted a free soda but...
Man sets restaurant on fire over soda dispute, police say