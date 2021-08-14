Advertisement

Fatal accident on Beach Drive; Driver identified

Officers said Brandon William Gupta was traveling westbound on a motorcycle on Beach Drive near the intersection of Fairy Avenue and a car was driven by Harold Bazzel traveling eastbound and turned into the path of Gupta.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Panama City Police Department, a driver has been identified in a fatal accident that occurred on Beach Drive Friday.

Officers said Brandon William Gupta was traveling westbound on a motorcycle on Beach Drive near the intersection of Fairy Avenue and a car was driven by Harold Bazzel traveling eastbound.

According to officers Bazzel turned into the path of Gupta.

Officers also said that Gupta was transported to a local hospital but did not survive the injuries he sustained from the crash.

PCPD said the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information in this case you are asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100. You can also report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

