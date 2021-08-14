Franklin County officials prepare for Tropical Depression Fred

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is working to make sure they’re prepared for Tropical Depression Fred. Sheriff A.J. Smith wants his staff to be ready for what may come.

Officials say flooding in low-lying areas and islands in Franklin County can be a cause for concern during and after storms. Bridges can be an issue as well if wind speeds exceed 40 to 45 mph.

“If it does look like we’re going to have flooding from a tidal surge or from excessive rain, we want to make sure that those folks get out in time,” Sheriff Smith said.

Local business owners want to be prepared, as well, but not just for themselves, for the community too.

“We are one of the few businesses in Franklin County that have a whole store generator,” Owner of Taylor’s Building Supply Ken Fish said. “So we are prepared this time, if we lose power, to try to take care of the community, the local people, contractors, anybody that needs it.”

With the number of storms that have passed through Franklin County, community members and officials feel confident they can weather this one.

“This is not our first rodeo,” Sheriff Smith said. “We’ve been through many storms. We have a very seasoned staff. They’re prepared and we’re ready.”

So, it seems that the residents of Franklin County are in good hands.

Officials still encourage people to keep an eye on the storm and do what they need to do to keep themselves safe.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.