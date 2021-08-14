Advertisement

Job listings requiring COVID-19 vaccination jump 34%

Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of...
Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of August compared to the month before according to jobs site Indeed.com.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More and more businesses appear to be mandating vaccines for their employees.

Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of August compared to the month before according to jobs site Indeed.com.

Positions posted on the site that require vaccination but may not specify COVID-19 were up 90% over the same period.

Indeed Hiring Lab published an analysis showing the biggest increases in vaccine requirements were in the areas of software development, education, and marketing.

Even with the recent increases, the number of listings requiring vaccinations still represents a small portion of jobs on the site.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire destroyed several homes in Watersound in South Walton on 30a.
Watersound fire pictures and videos
The fire happened in the Watersound Beach Community affecting houses on Watch Tower Lane.
Inlet Beach fire leaves three houses burned to ground
A house fire broke out on North MacArthur Avenue in Panama City Wednesday night.
Panama City house fire leaves one dead
The body of a missing diver has been found in Destin.
Body of missing diver found in Destin
Is the first hospital in Bay County to receive COVID vaccine.
Ascension Sacred Heart seeing record increase in COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
These drug candies have labels resembling commercially available candy, like Girl Scout Cookies...
Lynn Haven Police want to warn parents of dangers of drug candies
Most Florida school districts wrapped up their first week of classes Friday, almost all with a...
School officials prepared to forego pay over masking issue
Tropical Depression Fred over Cuba
Tropical Depression Fred Discussion
After months of sexual harassment allegations and calls for resignation, Andrew Cuomo announced...
NY Legislature won’t try to impeach Cuomo after he quits