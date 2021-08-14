Local hospitals slammed with COVID-19 patients

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - COVID-19 cases are spiking once again across Florida as the more contagious Delta variant continues to spread.

According to the Florida Hospital Association, there are more than 15,000 current COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, leaving less than 10% of ICU beds open.

Our local hospitals are slammed. As of Wednesday, more than 130 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across three Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals in the area, including Bay, Gulf, and Walton Counties. That’s twice as many people than they saw during the last COVID surge back in January. And they aren’t the only ones seeing an uptick in COVID patients. Experts at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center said as of Friday, they have about 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Dr. A. Oussama Rifai, also known as The Virtual Nephrologist, works in the intensive care units at both hospitals. He said it’s nothing like he’s ever seen before.

“When I walk in the hospital, I see absolute chaos. Think about a big airport that everybody is going into every direction and you have no idea what’s going on,” Dr. Rifai said. “There are no beds. There is no outpatient surgery. Everything is closed because the hospital is occupied with COVID patients, 60-80% of the time.”

With Coronavirus patients filling up beds, experts said other patients are struggling to be seen.

“Somebody comes in with a stroke, somebody comes in with a heart attack, we can barely be able to find an ICU bed for them,” Dr. Rifai said.

Vaccinated or not, Dr. Rifai recommends three things to help boost your immunity to COVID-19: take vitamin D, cut down on carbohydrates, and make sure you’re sleeping enough.

Both hospitals did report the majority of those being hospitalized are not vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.