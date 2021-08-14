Advertisement

Local sailing team ready for big Regatta in Pass Christian

By Scott Rossman
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A local sailing team know as “The Screaming Wenches” is ready to sail into some serious competition this weekend.

The team, led by team captain Gabriela Cumbie spent this week preparing to head to Pass Christian, Mississippi to compete in the 83rd annual Krost Regatta.

This is something this group of ladies has been preparing for some time now.

“We’ve prepared in a couple different ways,” Cumbie told us “we’ve been practicing for the last six weeks, we started off with once a week practices and then moved it twice a week so we’ve been practicing every Monday and Wednesday for the last five weeks.

The Knost is part of the Gulf Yachting Association Inter Club Series known as the Capdeville. Cumbie and her fellow sailors, Cathy Buller, Courtney Cumberland, and Jeanie Harris Michelle, Morgan Hurst and Team Captain Nick Cumbie will be traveling to sail in the competition this week.

“We’ve had excellent coaching, and we feel prepared we’re good.” says Buller. “We feel really good about this. This is gonna be a good event for us, this is the first one of a series we’re gonna do representing the Saint Andrews Yacht Club so we’re looking forward to it.”

Looking ahead to the race, these ladies are ready to heed their own words of advice once the Regatta begins.

“Be strong and stay relaxed.” says Courtney Cumberland. “Yes, absolutely and look at the forecast, because definitely that plays a special part in it and just try and stay as focus as you can and be relaxed and enjoy yourself.”

This is the team’s first competition of this magnitude and these ladies are hoping to impress over in Mississippi. For those wanting to follow along in the team’s journey, check out Gaby Cumbie’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Wednesday, more than 130 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across three Ascension...
Local hospitals slammed with COVID-19 patients
A home on Salt Box Lane is damaged by fire, and the carriage house in the backyard is...
Fire officials determine preliminary cause of Watersound house fire
According to Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies, a 5 month old child was found dead Wednesday...
Infant found dead inside Bayou George trailer that caught fire
The body of a missing diver has been found in Destin.
Body of missing diver found in Destin
Panama City Police Officer Voisar Macon has been fired from the department after a jury of his...
Panama City Police Officer fired over battery incident

Latest News

Pirates working through week two of fall practice
Sneads looking to build upon 2020 success
Rams look to fill key roles as season approaches.
Rams look to fill key roles as the season approaches
Gators working towards 2021 season with optimism and experience
Gators work towards start of 2021 season
Bay alum cherishes his memories of his time with coach Bowden
Jarad Moon talks about his college coach, Bobby Bowden