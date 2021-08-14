Local sailing team ready for big Regatta in Pass Christian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A local sailing team know as “The Screaming Wenches” is ready to sail into some serious competition this weekend.

The team, led by team captain Gabriela Cumbie spent this week preparing to head to Pass Christian, Mississippi to compete in the 83rd annual Krost Regatta.

This is something this group of ladies has been preparing for some time now.

“We’ve prepared in a couple different ways,” Cumbie told us “we’ve been practicing for the last six weeks, we started off with once a week practices and then moved it twice a week so we’ve been practicing every Monday and Wednesday for the last five weeks.

The Knost is part of the Gulf Yachting Association Inter Club Series known as the Capdeville. Cumbie and her fellow sailors, Cathy Buller, Courtney Cumberland, and Jeanie Harris Michelle, Morgan Hurst and Team Captain Nick Cumbie will be traveling to sail in the competition this week.

“We’ve had excellent coaching, and we feel prepared we’re good.” says Buller. “We feel really good about this. This is gonna be a good event for us, this is the first one of a series we’re gonna do representing the Saint Andrews Yacht Club so we’re looking forward to it.”

Looking ahead to the race, these ladies are ready to heed their own words of advice once the Regatta begins.

“Be strong and stay relaxed.” says Courtney Cumberland. “Yes, absolutely and look at the forecast, because definitely that plays a special part in it and just try and stay as focus as you can and be relaxed and enjoy yourself.”

This is the team’s first competition of this magnitude and these ladies are hoping to impress over in Mississippi. For those wanting to follow along in the team’s journey, check out Gaby Cumbie’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

