PCPD looking for burglary and vehicle theft suspect
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panam City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a burglary and vehicle theft suspect.
According to the department surveillance camera captured the suspect early Saturday morning, in the Cove Pointe area.
Officers said the suspect is a black male wearing no shirt, white pants. and a covering over his face and head.
According to officers, the suspect arrived at the scene in a light-colored Nissan Altima.
Officers also said the suspect is wanted for questioning in the theft of a Toyota Tundra, with the Florida Tag KBGM47.
Anyone having information, in this case, is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.
Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.