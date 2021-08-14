Advertisement

PCPD looking for burglary and vehicle theft suspect

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 14 in...
Surveillance cameras captured the suspect in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 14 in the Cove Pointe area.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panam City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a burglary and vehicle theft suspect.

According to the department surveillance camera captured the suspect early Saturday morning, in the Cove Pointe area.

Officers said the suspect is a black male wearing no shirt, white pants. and a covering over his face and head.

According to officers, the suspect arrived at the scene in a light-colored Nissan Altima.

Officers also said the suspect is wanted for questioning in the theft of a Toyota Tundra, with the Florida Tag KBGM47.

Anyone having information, in this case, is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

