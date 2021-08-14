Advertisement

School open Monday for Bay County students

According to the Director of Communications for Bay District Schools Sharon Michalik, BDS will...
According to the Director of Communications for Bay District Schools Sharon Michalik, BDS will plan to have a regular school day on Monday.(WJHG/WECP)
By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the Director of Communications for Bay District Schools Sharon Michalik, the District plans to have a regular school day on Monday, August 16.

Michalik said, “We will continue to study the forecasts, predictions, and expected path and may adjust that plan Sunday, if needed. We appreciate your continued support and understanding as we seek to make the right call for our students, our staff, and our community.”

Michalik said that they will continue to stay in close contact with Newschannel 7 and Emergency Management officials. They also tell us they’re monitoring what is left of Tropical System Fred.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

